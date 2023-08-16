comScore
Depp v. Heard documentary: Read the reviews before you decide to watch it
Depp v. Heard offers an exploration of the widely discussed courtroom trial in 2022, involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. As you consider diving into this documentary, it's advisable to read the reviews beforehand. This will provide you with valuable insights, aiding your decision on whether or not to engage with the content.

In May 2023, Channel 4 aired the three-part documentary, directed by Emmy and BAFTA nominee Emma Cooper, known for The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes. Now, it’s Netflix’s turn. Streaming starts on August 16.

Depp v. Heard reviews

The critical reception of Depp v. Heard reflects a mixed bag of opinions. The documentary delves into the legal battle between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, shedding light on the intricacies of their high-profile lawsuit.

While several reviewers acknowledge the attempt to capture the essence of the judicial proceedings, they caution against oversimplifying complex legal arguments into mere soundbites. The Guardian aptly points out that reducing such intricate matters can lead to an incomplete and biassed portrayal of the case's legal intricacies.

Also Read: Modigliani biopic to be directed by Johnny Depp; it's ‘very close’ to Al Pacino's heart

The Chicago Sun Times expresses disappointment in the documentary's approach, describing it as "slapdash and superficial." The review criticises the series for providing a platform that predominantly favours pro-Depp perspectives, allowing social media influencers to express vitriol towards Heard, undermining the seriousness of the issue.

On a similar note, The Hollywood Reporter emphasises the documentary's lack of depth in its analysis, rendering it somewhat irrelevant for those who were actively following the case's developments during the legal proceedings.

Also Read: Johnny Depp, 'Jeanne Du Barry' receive 7 minute standing ovation at Cannes | Watch

The Daily Beast underlines the documentary's attempt to highlight the overwhelmingly supportive Depp fandom. Still, it stops short of probing deeper into the broader social implications, such as the influence of the post-#MeToo era or the complexities of domestic violence.

Jezebel adds a note of scepticism, questioning the documentary's overall impact and the lessons it offers. The review reflects that the documentary's conclusion fails to provide clear takeaways, leaving viewers pondering whether the main insight is merely a reminder of the harsh realities of online culture.

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 12:48 PM IST
