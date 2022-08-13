Depression over Arabian sea to maintain intensity, Check weather updates here

Weather updates: The IMD has predicted that it is very likely to maintain the intensity of depression during the next 12 hours and gradually recurve north-northeastwards thereafter.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the depression over the northeast and adjoining Arabian sea will move westwards for some time and then will shift towards northwestwards till Saturday evening, according to news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the depression over the northeast and adjoining Arabian sea will move westwards for some time and then will shift towards northwestwards till Saturday evening, according to news agency ANI.
It also predicted that it is very likely to maintain the intensity of depression during the next 12 hours and gradually recurve north-northeastwards thereafter.
It also predicted that it is very likely to maintain the intensity of depression during the next 12 hours and gradually recurve north-northeastwards thereafter.
Taking to Twitter, IMD said, "Depression over the northeast and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea about 460 km west southwest of Naliya (Gujarat). To move nearly westwards for some more time and then move northwestwards till 13th August evening. To maintain its intensity for next 12 hours and then weaken gradually."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Taking to Twitter, IMD said, "Depression over the northeast and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea about 460 km west southwest of Naliya (Gujarat). To move nearly westwards for some more time and then move northwestwards till 13th August evening. To maintain its intensity for next 12 hours and then weaken gradually."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through the centre of Depression over Northeast Arabian Sea, Naliya, Deesa, Udaipur, Guna, Satna, Gaya, Shanti Niketan and thence Southeastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level," it further tweeted.
"The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through the centre of Depression over Northeast Arabian Sea, Naliya, Deesa, Udaipur, Guna, Satna, Gaya, Shanti Niketan and thence Southeastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level," it further tweeted.
Earlier, the weather office stated that the depression over the northeast direction is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours, adding that a cyclonic circulation lies over Western parts of Gangetic West Bengal.
Earlier, the weather office stated that the depression over the northeast direction is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours, adding that a cyclonic circulation lies over Western parts of Gangetic West Bengal.
It has informed that there will be no respite for rain-battered Odisha, even as it warned of another spell of heavy showers for the next two days due to the possible formation of a new low-pressure area. The weather system is set to form over north Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, which lies over west Myanmar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It has informed that there will be no respite for rain-battered Odisha, even as it warned of another spell of heavy showers for the next two days due to the possible formation of a new low-pressure area. The weather system is set to form over north Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, which lies over west Myanmar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The bulletin further stated that the rainfall is expected to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours and move northwestwards,adding that heavy rain occurred at some places in Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Kendrapara over a 24-period till 8.30 am on Friday. Tensa in Sundargarh and Barkot in Deogarh received 113 mm of precipitation, followed by 90 mm at Kuchinda in Sambalpur, as per PTI reports.
The bulletin further stated that the rainfall is expected to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours and move northwestwards,adding that heavy rain occurred at some places in Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Kendrapara over a 24-period till 8.30 am on Friday. Tensa in Sundargarh and Barkot in Deogarh received 113 mm of precipitation, followed by 90 mm at Kuchinda in Sambalpur, as per PTI reports.
Odisha is already reeling under the effects of a downpour, caused due to a depression which led to flooding of villages and low-lying areas across many districts, collapse of several bridges over swollen rivers, and landslides disrupting road connectivity, the report said.
Odisha is already reeling under the effects of a downpour, caused due to a depression which led to flooding of villages and low-lying areas across many districts, collapse of several bridges over swollen rivers, and landslides disrupting road connectivity, the report said.
The Met office issued an orange alert of very heavy rain in the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Kendrapara and Nayagarh on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Met office issued an orange alert of very heavy rain in the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Kendrapara and Nayagarh on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It warned of extremely heavy precipitation at few places in Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada and Nabarangpur on Sunday, besides heavy to very heavy showers across the state.
It warned of extremely heavy precipitation at few places in Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada and Nabarangpur on Sunday, besides heavy to very heavy showers across the state.