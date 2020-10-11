Depression over Bay of Bengal very likely to intensify in next 24 hrs: IMD

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department on Sunday, the depression over Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours.

"The depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 11th October, 2020 near latitude 15.5°N and longitude 85.4°E, about 330 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam, 370 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and 400 km east-southeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh)," said Ministry of Earth Science in an official release.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam during 12th October night.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places likely to occur over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and north interior Karnataka and heavy falls at isolated places over south Odisha, coastal & south Interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Kerala on 11th October 2020.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places likely to occur over south Odisha& adjoining Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka & north Kerala and heavy falls at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha on 12th October 2020.Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm per day) is also likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and also over north Kerala and adjoining coastal Karnataka on 12th October.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places likely to occur over Telangana, north interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra &Marathwada and heavy falls at isolated places over south Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, coastal Karnataka and Vidarbha on 13th October 2020.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph would prevail over west central & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha-Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over northwest Bay of Bengal on 11th October.

Squally wind speed would increase becoming 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over west central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh coast and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts on 12th October 2020.

Squally winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are also likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar on 11th, 12th& 13th October 2020.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over westcentral & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha-Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts on 11th and 12th October 2020 and over Gulf of Mannar during 11th- 13th October 2020.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into westcentral , northwest & southwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on 11th and 12th October 2020 and over Gulf of Mannar during 11th-13th October 2020.

