Depression over Bay of Bengal very likely to intensify in next 24 hrs: IMD

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places likely to occur over south Odisha& adjoining Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka & north Kerala and heavy falls at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha on 12th October 2020.Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm per day) is also likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and also over north Kerala and adjoining coastal Karnataka on 12th October.