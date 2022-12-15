The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a depression over East central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea which is likely to intensify further into a deep depression by today morning, Thursday. The weather forecasting agency provided the information on its official Twitter handle.

"Depression over East-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 14th December 2022 near latitude 13.80N and longitude 68.70E about 530 km northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), about 580 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa)," IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, the fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Lakshadweep area till today morning, according to the official bulletin from the weather office.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into Lakshadweep Area till Thursday morning; Southeast Arabian Sea till Thursday evening; East-central Arabian Sea till December 17 morning; Westcentral Arabian Sea from Thursday morning to December 18 December; Southwest Arabian Sea from Thursday morning to December 17," read the IMD bulletin as quoted by ANI.

It also informed that the low-pressure area over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwest-wards and now lies over the South-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the East Equatorial Indian Ocean and South Andaman Sea.

“Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and adjoining Strait of Malacca & Sumatra, a Low Pressure Area has formed over Equatorial India Ocean and adjoining areas of south Andaman Sea & Southeast Bay of Bengal at 1430 hrs IST," the weather office further tweeted.

“It is likely to move gradually westwards and become well marked low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean by 15th Dec. Thereafter, it would continue to move westward and maintain its intensity till morning of 17th December 2022," it added.

It had also issued heavy rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep on Tuesday, December 13. Schools in certain areas in Tamil Nadu including in Tiruvallur and Uthukottai Taluks besides Kancheepuram district declared a holiday on Monday based on the weather forecast.

(With ANI inputs)