Depression over East central, Southeast Arabain Sea likely to intensify: IMD1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 05:34 AM IST
The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Lakshadweep area till today morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a depression over East central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea which is likely to intensify further into a deep depression by today morning, Thursday. The weather forecasting agency provided the information on its official Twitter handle.