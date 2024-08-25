Depression over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh may bring heavy rains to west and central India over next two days: IMD

  • Despite a dry start to the southwest monsoon season, which runs from June through September, India has so far recorded 5% above normal precipitation at 690.8 mm, largely due to the emergence of La Nina conditions.

Puja Das
Updated25 Aug 2024, 07:18 PM IST
Tripura govt closes all educational institutions till further notice due to heavy rains, flood situation. (Photo: HT)
Tripura govt closes all educational institutions till further notice due to heavy rains, flood situation. (Photo: HT)

A depression over east Rajasthan and adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh is expected to bring extremely heavy rainfall to western and central India, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, central Maharashtra, and parts of Madhya Pradesh over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The depression, which originated as a well-marked low-pressure area over central north Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, has intensified as it moved westward. It's likely to strengthen further into a deep depression over East Rajasthan within the next 12 hours and is expected to continue moving west-southwestwards. 

Read this | Govt working to better predict weather and climate events, control rains

By Thursday morning, it may reach the northeast Arabian Sea, off the coasts of Saurashtra, Kutch, and adjacent areas of Pakistan. As a result, extremely heavy rainfall is forecasted for West Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, Gujarat until Wednesday, Saurashtra and Kutch from Sunday to Thursday, and Konkan, Goa, and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra on Sunday and Monday, according to the IMD.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected across west and central India throughout the week.

On Saturday, heavy-to-very heavy rainfall was recorded in Gujarat, eastern and western Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, eastern Rajasthan, and Coastal Karnataka.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area has formed over southern Bangladesh and its surrounding areas, and it is likely to become more pronounced as it moves west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, northern Odisha, and Jharkhand over the next two days. This weather pattern is expected to result in extremely heavy rainfall over Tripura and Mizoram on Sunday, with heavy rainfall likely in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands until the end of the month.

This forecast follows relentless rains that have already battered Tripura and nine districts in Bangladesh, including Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Feni, Chattogram, Noakhali, Cumilla, and Khagrachhari. Flash floods caused by torrential rains in Bangladesh have resulted in 15 deaths and affected millions.

Despite a dry start to the southwest monsoon season, which runs from June through September, India has so far recorded 5% above normal precipitation at 690.8 mm, largely due to the emergence of La Nina conditions.

Also read | India’s paddy, pulses and sugarcane cultivation surges as monsoon gushes after a sombre start

La Nina, meaning “little girl,” is characterized by the cooling of sea surface temperatures in specific regions and typically occurs every 3-5 years. It can sometimes happen in consecutive years, leading to increased rainfall and distinct weather patterns. La Nina generally follows strong El Nino events, which supports the model predictions favouring La Nina this year.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 07:18 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDepression over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh may bring heavy rains to west and central India over next two days: IMD

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue