The low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal and Sriharikota around Cuddalore by Thursday evening, Balachandran, Deputy Director General of IMD-Chennai, has said.

Comparatively, though there was a decline in rainfall in Chennai and nearby districts like Chengelpet on Tuesday, regions like Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam and Karaikal in the Union Territory of Puducherry received heavy to very heavy rainfall as per official inputs.

The weather bureau official also said that on 11 November, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Chennai, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai districts.

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan in a tweet said the Governor R N Ravi has "urged the people of Tamil Nadu to remain alert and take precautionary measures in view of heavy rain prediction by IMD in the next few days. In affected areas people may avoid non-essential movements and pre-empt untoward incidents."

On 10 November, heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is likely in specific regions of Tamil Nadu, and neighbouring Union Territory areas of Puducherry and Karaikal. Giving district-wise details, the department has forecast rainfall ranging from extremely heavy to very heavy and heavy in regions falling under Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 11. On the following day, "thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Erode and districts of north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal area. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over rest districts of Tamil Nadu."

Meanwhile, the IMD has also said that several parts of Karnataka, incluing districts in South Interior Karnataka (SIK), Malnad and coastal part of the state are likely to experience very light to light rainfall till tomorrow morning.

According to IMD, dry weather very likely to prevail over North Interior Karnataka (NIK) region.

In specific prediction for the SIK region, IMD said "scattered to widespread very light to light rains likely over Chamarajanagara,Ramanagara,Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Chikkaballapura and Mysuru districts and cloudy conditions likely to prevail over remaining districts of the region."

In Malnad, IMD said isolated to scattered very light to light rains are likely over Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

