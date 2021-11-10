On 10 November, heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is likely in specific regions of Tamil Nadu, and neighbouring Union Territory areas of Puducherry and Karaikal. Giving district-wise details, the department has forecast rainfall ranging from extremely heavy to very heavy and heavy in regions falling under Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 11. On the following day, "thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Erode and districts of north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal area. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over rest districts of Tamil Nadu."