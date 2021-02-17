Deputy chiefs, command heads of armed forces get financial powers to clear projects up to ₹200 cr1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 07:51 PM IST
The Union Cabinet today approved financial powers to clear projects worth up to ₹200 crore to the deputy chiefs and command heads of the armed forces for capital procurement projects, officials said
NEW DELHI : The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved financial powers to clear projects worth up to ₹200 crore to the deputy chiefs and command heads of the armed forces for capital procurement projects, officials said.
The financial powers have been approved for projects under the 'Other Capital Procurement Procedure' category, they said.
India examining vaccine dosage interval and effectiveness after new Covid strain2 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Queen Elizabeth's husband, Philip, admitted to hospital1 min read . 07:54 PM IST
Labour ministry to set the ball rolling on five jobs surveys tomorrow1 min read . 07:46 PM IST
US retail sales jump 5.3%, sharpest advance in seven months2 min read . 07:43 PM IST
Financial powers to clear projects worth up to ₹200 crore have been delegated to Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Air Officer Maintenance and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff as well as to additional director general of Indian Coast Guard.
"This delegation of powers within service headquarters and up to command level for items of capital nature such as overhauls, refits, upgrades etc. will enhance the utility of existing assets and will facilitate faster processing and implementation of projects," the defence ministry said.
As per the approval, financial powers for capital procurement projects worth up to ₹100 crore have been delegated to General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) at services commands and regional commands, officials said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.