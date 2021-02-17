Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Deputy chiefs, command heads of armed forces get financial powers to clear projects up to 200 cr
The financial powers have been approved for projects under the 'Other Capital Procurement Procedure' category

Deputy chiefs, command heads of armed forces get financial powers to clear projects up to 200 cr

1 min read . 07:51 PM IST PTI

The Union Cabinet today approved financial powers to clear projects worth up to 200 crore to the deputy chiefs and command heads of the armed forces for capital procurement projects, officials said

NEW DELHI : The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved financial powers to clear projects worth up to 200 crore to the deputy chiefs and command heads of the armed forces for capital procurement projects, officials said.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved financial powers to clear projects worth up to 200 crore to the deputy chiefs and command heads of the armed forces for capital procurement projects, officials said.

The financial powers have been approved for projects under the 'Other Capital Procurement Procedure' category, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccination: Soon, those above 50 yrs of age can self-register on Co-WIN 2.0 app

3 min read . 08:38 PM IST

RBI issues directions for housing finance companies

4 min read . 08:35 PM IST

India hosting meet on covid-19 management; nine countries invited

1 min read . 08:34 PM IST

India examining vaccine dosage interval and effectiveness after new Covid strain

2 min read . 08:23 PM IST

The financial powers have been approved for projects under the 'Other Capital Procurement Procedure' category, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccination: Soon, those above 50 yrs of age can self-register on Co-WIN 2.0 app

3 min read . 08:38 PM IST

RBI issues directions for housing finance companies

4 min read . 08:35 PM IST

India hosting meet on covid-19 management; nine countries invited

1 min read . 08:34 PM IST

India examining vaccine dosage interval and effectiveness after new Covid strain

2 min read . 08:23 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Financial powers to clear projects worth up to 200 crore have been delegated to Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Air Officer Maintenance and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff as well as to additional director general of Indian Coast Guard.

"This delegation of powers within service headquarters and up to command level for items of capital nature such as overhauls, refits, upgrades etc. will enhance the utility of existing assets and will facilitate faster processing and implementation of projects," the defence ministry said.

As per the approval, financial powers for capital procurement projects worth up to 100 crore have been delegated to General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) at services commands and regional commands, officials said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.