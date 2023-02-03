Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Royal Cambodian Armed Forces arrives in India for his maiden visit
- This is a milestone in the army-to-army relations between the two countries as this is the first visit by any Commander of Royal Cambodian Army
Lieutenant General Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of Royal Cambodian Army along with a delegation is on his maiden visit to India from 2-4 February 2023.
