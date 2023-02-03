“Defence Cooperation between both countries is governed by Bilateral Defence Cooperation Agreement signed in 2007. Military relations between India and Cambodia have grown over the recent past and are planned to expand in various fields such as training cooperation, Counter-IED, demining and UN Peacekeeping. Bilateral mechanism between both the Armies is being institutionalised by means of Army-to-Army Staff Talks which will enhance the defence cooperation between the two countries," the ministry said.

