Dera chief & rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim set to walk out of jail on parole for 15th time in 4 years

  • The Election Commission gives green light to Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s parole request.

Livemint
Published1 Oct 2024, 06:58 PM IST
A file photo of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. HT
A file photo of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. HT

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is set to come out of jail on parole for the 15th time in the last four years.

The Election Commission of India approved Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s parole request on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said the Haryana government may consider Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's parole subject to the correctness of facts mentioned in his parole plea and satisfying other conditions with respect to the Model Code of Conduct for elections.

Also Read | Dera Sacha Sauda chief walks out of Rohtak jail after being granted 40-day parole

"As MCC is in place for the elections, that is why it (parole plea) came to us for our view... We wrote back to the state government, saying they may consider the parole subject to the correctness of facts as mentioned in the letter (plea),” he said. "Besides, other conditions in view of the polls should be satisfied (if parole is granted by govt)."

With the EC approval, the Haryana government is expected to issue his release order soon.

The Dera chief's impending release is scheduled ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections on October 5. He holds considerable sway in Haryana and Punjab.

 

Also Read | Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim gets Z-plus security upon release on furlough

Gurmeet Ram Rahim had sought a 20-day parole. He had sought to stay in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, during the parole period.

With the model code of conduct in place, his parole application was sent to the election department which has asked the jail departments to specify the "emergent and compelling" reasons behind the request that justify the release of convicts on parole during elections, said a report by news agency PTI citing sources.

The Dera chief’s previous furloughs and paroles had taken place alongside various elections, whether for municipal bodies or state assemblies.

In February 2022, he was granted three weeks' furlough ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.

 

Also Read | Dera Sacha Sauda’s Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets life imprisonment in 2002 murder case

During the parole period, Gurmeet Ram Rahim will face restrictions, including a ban on entering Haryana and participation in any poll-related activities, in person or through social media. Gurmeet Ram Rahim, convicted in 2017, is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples.

In May, the high court acquitted him and four others in the 2002 murder of the sect's former manager Ranjit Singh, citing "tainted and sketchy" investigations in the matter.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDera chief & rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim set to walk out of jail on parole for 15th time in 4 years

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-160.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-160.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.