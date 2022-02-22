"In case the prisoner is released on parole, Z-plus security protection or equivalent may be provided as per existing rules, regulations etc as he faces a high-level threat from radical Sikh extremists in India and abroad," a recent communication from a senior Haryana police official to the Rohtak Range Commissioner said.
“There are reliable inputs, regarding the threat to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh from pro-Khalistan activists," it added.
The Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief was released on 7 February after the Haryana government concluded that he does not fall in the category of hardcore prisoners.
He is currently in his Gurugram ashram and under heavy security.
The legal opinion on whether Singh would fall in the category of hardcore prisoners was earlier sought at the insistence of jail authorities before he was granted furlough.
The 21-day furlough had come just days ahead of the assembly polls in Punjab, where the sect has a large number of followers, particularly in Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala and Muktsar.