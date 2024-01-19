Rape convict Ram Rahim Singh granted parole again in less than 2 months. This time for 50 days
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples. This is his second parole in less than two months.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in jail after being convicted in a rape and murder case, was granted 50-day parole on Friday. He was earlier granted a 21-day furlough in November 2023. He had then walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district on November 21 last year. That was Ram Rahim's third temporary release from jail in 2023.