Ranjit Singh murder case: A special CBI court in Panchkula on Monday awarded life imprisonment to Dera Sacha Sauda's Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in murder case of sect follower Ranjit Singh. A fine of ₹31 lakh has been levied on Ram Rahim and ₹50,000 on the remaining accused.

The special court had convicted them earlier this month in the murder case of dera manager Ranjit Singh. The other convicted and sentenced to life in jail for the crime are Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh and Sabdil.

The dera chief is currently lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail since his conviction in 2017 for raping his two disciples. One accused in the murder case had passed away a year ago.

Ranjit Singh was shot dead in 2002. He was murdered for his suspected role in the circulation of an anonymous letter, which narrated how women were being sexually exploited by the dera head.

According to the CBI charge sheet, the dera chief believed that Ranjit Singh was behind the circulation of the anonymous letter and hatched a conspiracy to kill him.

Two years ago, Ram Rahim was also awarded life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Last week, the special court deferred till October 18 the pronouncement of quantum of punishment. The dera chief pleaded leniency, citing welfare works done by the dera. However, the CBI opposed it and demanded the "maximum punishment" under the IPC Section 302.

"The counsel of some other convicts sought time stating that they are not ready with arguments as they have to go through the judgments cited by the prosecution," CBI special prosecutor H P S Verma told reporters. On their request, he said, the court deferred the sentencing till today (October 18).

The dera chief pleaded for leniency and had also send his written statement, in which he highlighted social works done by the sect like blood donation camps, eye check-up camps, tree plantation drives and assistance at various places during natural calamities, he said. The dera chief also cited his health problems, including blood pressure, eye and kidney ailments.

However, the CBI opposed any leniency and cited some judgments of the apex court and on the basis of that asked for maximum sentence. "We have sought maximum sentence prescribed under Section 302 of the IPC," he said.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.