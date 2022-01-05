The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today’s security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

"Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed," Amit Shah further said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy had a major security breach during his visit to National Martyrs Memorial in Punjab via road reached a flyover where the road was blocked by some protestors.

The Prime Minister was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes.

Prime Minister Modi landed at Bathinda this morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter.

Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out, said a Home Ministry statement.

"When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours," the statement said.

The PM then proceeded to travel by road after confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police, the statement said.

"Around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors."

Amit Shah has also slammed the Punjab government in Punjab, saying today’s Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions.

"Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done," Shah added.

