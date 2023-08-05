Desai death: 5 Edelweiss officials booked

Desai death: 5 Edelweiss officials booked2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 12:14 AM IST
Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said that Desai’s wife told the police that officers from Edelweiss and ECL Finance had been harassing her husband over a loan he had taken
MUMBAI : Two days after the death of renowned art director Nitin Desai, the Raigad police registered a case of abetment of suicide against five officials of Edelweiss and ECL Finance, including Rashesh Shah, chairman and CEO of Edelweiss group.
