Desai death: 5 Edelweiss officials booked

In a statement, Edelweiss ARC said, “Edelweiss ARC followed all legal processes as mandated by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and has not acted in any manner outside of the legal framework. Neither was the interest rate charged excessive nor was there at any time undue pressure being put on the borrower for recovery. We respect the need for the authorities to inquire into such tragic events and will cooperate fully with the enquiry process. Nitin Desai’s death is a big loss to the Indian film industry and the art world that no words can express. We pray for his soul and offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and the staff of ND Arts."

