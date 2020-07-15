BENGALURU: The Old Airport Road, that connects east Bengaluru to the technology corridors on the outer Ring Road, Whitefield and other places, bore a deserted look on Wednesday.

A few stray vehicles were seen, with police barricades on most roads to discourage non-essential movement as Bengaluru saw the beginning of a fresh seven-day lockdown following the relentless surge in new coronavirus cases in the city.

Stores have been directed to shut by 12pm.

In a clarification, the T.M.Vijay, the state’s chief secretary, said online food deliveries will be allowed from 5 am to 10 pm while e-commerce firms will have to end operations by 8 pm.

The commerce and industries department will help companies with transportation of goods, movement of employees, operations and other related issues during the lockdown.

The absence of public transport was conspicuous, with the police checking papers of the few motorists who had ventured out.

Bengaluru has 15,599 active cases, with death toll at 378 compared to the state's total of 848.

The growth rate in Bengaluru, over the past five days, is 8.6% against the state’s average of 7.2%. Karnataka breached the 25,000-active case mark a month ahead of its own projections indicating the severity of the problem.

Bengaluru now has 3452 containment zones.

The sharp surge in cases across Bengaluru forced a reluctant B.S.Yediyurappa-led-government to order a fresh lockdown to contain the the spread and also to overhaul the response system.

The overhaul will include measures to clear backlogs in testing, more efforts in contact tracing, fixing the growing problems of bed allocations in hospital.

