'Deserves to be in spotlight': Anand Mahindra lauds this Indian-American CEO

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has extolled an Indian-American CEO for leading global matchmaking sites. The industrialist has heaped praises on Sharmistha Dubey, the engineer who reinvented the online dating game into a multi-billion dollar empire.
Mahindra shared New York Times article on Texas new abortion law and wrote, "Have to admit, this is the first time I have learned about her. Is she not often cited in the lists of global Indian-origin CEOs because the companies she leads are matchmaking sites?". Calling Tinder a 'behemoth' and 'world’s most popular dating app', Anand Mahindra said, "She (Shar Dubey) deserves to be in the spotlight".
Dubey is among the rarest CEOs who have reacted to Texas' restrictive abortion law. She created a fund to support Texas-based workers and dependents who needed to seek care outside of the state.
This year, Texas imposed a ban on abortions after weeks six weeks of pregnancy. "The company generally does not take political stands unless it is relevant to our business. But in this instance, I personally, as a woman in Texas, could not keep silent", Dubey said in the memo.
About Sharmistha Dubey
Dubey grew up in Jamshedpur in the 1970s and 1980s. She earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur in 1993. She was the lone woman metallurgical engineer that year and Sundar Pichai was her classmate. After graduation, Dubey returned to her hometown and worked for a steel company for a year, before saving up enough money to attend Ohio State University. Dubey later obtained an MS from Ohio State University.
She joined Match.com in 2006, serving multiple roles like President of Match Group Americas, chief product officer of Match etc. She was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Tinder in 2017 and on January 1, 2018 she was appointed President of Match group. In 2019, she joined the board of directors of the Group. In 2020, Shar Dubey became the CEO of Match Group.
Match Group owns and operates the largest global portfolio of popular online dating services including Tinder, Match.com, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, totalling over 45 global dating companies.
