To instil patriotism in young minds, Deshbhakti Curriculum will be implemented in Delhi schools on the 75th anniversary of Independence, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the SCERT director presented a copy of the Deshbhakti Curriculum Framework to Kejriwal.

The CM said, “We kept on teaching Physics, Chemistry, Maths for 70 years, no one thought of teaching children Deshbhakti. I am delighted that the Deshbhakti Curriculum will be launched in schools of Delhi to instil patriotism in young minds."

Kejriwal had announced the vision of the Deshbhakti Curriculum on the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in 2019.

“When we started working on the Deshbhakti Curriculum two years ago, we did not know how it would be and how it would happen. It is a dynamic and constantly evolving process. We have learnt a lot during its pilot and will continue to learn more with time," he said.

“We also have to take care of the assessment intricately. While we keep our anecdotal experiences in mind we have to objectively assess if patriotic feelings are actually being instilled in the minds of our children," he further added.

What is Deshbhakti Curriculum?

The Deshbhakti Curriculum Framework of the Delhi government aims to develop a deep sense of respect towards the constitutional values and seeks to bridge the gap between values and action, according to a statement from the government, an official statement said.

The curriculum follows the pedagogical guidelines of the National Curriculum Framework 2005, and focuses on child-centered and critical pedagogies and ideas of National Curriculum Framework 2020, it added.

The framework acknowledges that while students' learn various aspects of Indian democracy and the Constitution as part of their existing curricula, these are currently limited to being academic subjects to be learnt and tested in exams.

"There is very little scope to relate values such as equality and fraternity to their daily lives. The Deshbhakti Curriculum seeks to build a deeper understanding of these values and make it part of children's behaviour. Therefore, the stress is also on connecting to children's lives outside of school," the statement said.

The curriculum aims to develop among students self-confidence, awareness, respect for constitutional values, and a problem solving mindset, and empower them to face challenges and bring about changes to take the country forward.

The three themes of the Deshbhakti Curriculum are knowledge, values and behaviour.

Through this curriculum, eight learning outcomes are sought to be achieved which are: self-awareness, self-confidence, problem solving, practising constitutional values, pluralism and diversity, environmental sustainability, ethical social behaviour, collaboration, and social and civic responsibility.

Evaluation for this curriculum shall be through self-assessment, peer assessment, and assessment by teachers, the statement said.

