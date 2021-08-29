Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab for interrogation in the money laundering case against former state minister Anil Deshmukh and others.

Parab, also a Minister for Parliamentary Affairs in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has been asked by the financial probe agency to appear before the investigating officer of the case at the agency's office in south Mumbai on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The case is related to ED's criminal investigation in the alleged ₹100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra police establishment that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April.

The ED case against Deshmukh, who was earlier the home minister in the MVA government, and others came after the CBI booked him in the corruption case related to allegations of at least ₹100 crore bribe made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh had said Singh made the allegations against him after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Deshmukh has already skipped at least five summonses issued to him by the ED in this case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

