Desi food, physical fitness: How Vice President Venkaiah Naidu defeated Covid-19

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who recovered from Covid-19, thanked doctors and other medical staff. (FB page: Vice President of India﻿)
1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2020, 06:52 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Vice President Venkaiah Naidu shared his experience of combating Covid-19 in a detailed Facebook post
  • Based on his experience, he urged everyone to undertake physical exercise -walking, jogging or yoga- daily

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu urged everyone to exercise regularly, eat protein-rich food, avoid junk food in order to fight back against the novel coronavius. Having recovered from Covid-19 infection himself, the Vice President shared his experience of combating the virus in a detailed Facebook post.

"I firmly believe that in spite of my age and certain medical problems like diabetes, I could overcome COVID-19 infection because of my physical fitness, mental tenacity, regular physical exercise like walking and yoga, apart from eating only desi (traditional) food. I have always preferred to eat desi food and continued the same during my self-isolation period," he said in a Facebook post.

"I am happy to have recovered from COVID-19 with the doctors declaring me negative after RT-PCR test on October 12. I was in home quarantine after I tested positive on September 29th and took all necessary steps to combat the virus as per medical advice," he said.

"During the home quarantine, I was able to spend a good amount of time by reading newspapers, magazines, and articles on various issues, including the pandemic," the Vice President wrote in the post

Based on his experience, he urged everyone to undertake physical exercise daily, be it in the form of walking, jogging or yoga.

"Equally crucial for the people is to not lower their guard and to strictly adhere to the protocols like wearing masks, washing hands frequently and maintaining personal hygiene at all times," Naidu wrote in the FB post.

He also thanked doctors and other medical staff, who were in charge of monitoring my health condition, and also experts from AIIMS and other doctors, who provided advice from time to time to the medical staff.

