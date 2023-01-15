Design of Vande Bharat trains better than aeroplane: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also underlined the speed of work that is taking place with regard to Vande Bharat trains. He mentioned that within 15 days second Vande Bharat is operationalized this year and this indicates the speed of change on the ground. He also highlighted the indigenous character of Vande Bharat trains and their impact and pride in the minds of the people. He informed that 7 Vande Bharat Trains have covered the cumulative distance of 23 lakh kilometres, equivalent to 58 rounds of earth. More than 40 lakh passengers have traveled in Vande Bharat trains so far, he said.

