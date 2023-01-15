Design of Vande Bharat trains better than aeroplane: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the designs of Vande Bharat trains are better than that of an aeroplane and it can provide the most comfortable travelling experience.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the designs of Vande Bharat trains are better than that of an aeroplane and it can provide the most comfortable travelling experience.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present in person at Secunderabad railway station, on Platform No 10 from where the train departed.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present in person at Secunderabad railway station, on Platform No 10 from where the train departed.
"On the pious occasion of Makar Sankranti, PM Modi gave the present of Vande Bharat to all the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Thank you for this," Vaishnaw told ANI.
"On the pious occasion of Makar Sankranti, PM Modi gave the present of Vande Bharat to all the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Thank you for this," Vaishnaw told ANI.
Addressing the gathering, Railways Minister Vaishnaw said, "Vande Bharat is an outstanding train. It can travel 0-100 km in 52 seconds, whereas other trains in the world take 54 to 60 seconds. The designs of Vande Bharat are even better than that of an aeroplane. It can provide the most comfortable travelling experience."
Addressing the gathering, Railways Minister Vaishnaw said, "Vande Bharat is an outstanding train. It can travel 0-100 km in 52 seconds, whereas other trains in the world take 54 to 60 seconds. The designs of Vande Bharat are even better than that of an aeroplane. It can provide the most comfortable travelling experience."
He said the development of the nation and the Railways is above politics.
He said the development of the nation and the Railways is above politics.
"PM Modi is giving Telangana ₹3,500 crore. We must use this opportunity and develop railways in Telangana in the best possible way," Vaishnaw said.
"PM Modi is giving Telangana ₹3,500 crore. We must use this opportunity and develop railways in Telangana in the best possible way," Vaishnaw said.
He said the Secunderabad station would be developed into a world-class station.
He said the Secunderabad station would be developed into a world-class station.
"PM Modi has sanctioned ₹720 crore for this station along with that 35 other stations in Telangana will be developed," added the Railway Minister.
"PM Modi has sanctioned ₹720 crore for this station along with that 35 other stations in Telangana will be developed," added the Railway Minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also underlined the speed of work that is taking place with regard to Vande Bharat trains. He mentioned that within 15 days second Vande Bharat is operationalized this year and this indicates the speed of change on the ground. He also highlighted the indigenous character of Vande Bharat trains and their impact and pride in the minds of the people. He informed that 7 Vande Bharat Trains have covered the cumulative distance of 23 lakh kilometres, equivalent to 58 rounds of earth. More than 40 lakh passengers have traveled in Vande Bharat trains so far, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also underlined the speed of work that is taking place with regard to Vande Bharat trains. He mentioned that within 15 days second Vande Bharat is operationalized this year and this indicates the speed of change on the ground. He also highlighted the indigenous character of Vande Bharat trains and their impact and pride in the minds of the people. He informed that 7 Vande Bharat Trains have covered the cumulative distance of 23 lakh kilometres, equivalent to 58 rounds of earth. More than 40 lakh passengers have traveled in Vande Bharat trains so far, he said.
This is the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and is the first one connecting the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. The travel time from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam will be reduced to eight and a half hours from 12 and a half hours. It will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.
This is the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and is the first one connecting the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. The travel time from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam will be reduced to eight and a half hours from 12 and a half hours. It will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.
The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience to rail users.
The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience to rail users.
*With inputs from agencies
*With inputs from agencies
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.