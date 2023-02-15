New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that India should move forward on the path of ‘Design our Destiny’ and expressed confidence that the country would emerge as a light house for the world in the field of innovation.

Speaking at the Start-Up Manthan at Aero India 2023, the defence minister exhorted all participants to go beyond our nation’s ‘Tryst with Destiny’ and move to a new mantra of ‘Design our Destiny’, hailing youth as the designers of India’s future.

He equated startups with new energy, new commitment and new enthusiasm. The defence minister said that start-ups are more open to adopting new technology architecture, making them essential to India’s progress.

Rajnath Singh applauded the growth of Indian start-ups in every sector, with numbers increasing to approximately one lakh today, including more than 100 unicorns. He added that this shows the enthusiasm of our youth and their drive to innovate.

He also launched the ninth edition of Defence India Startup Challenges (DISC 9) on “Cybersecurity" with 28 problem statements, and the iDEX Investor Hub (iIH). More than ₹200 crores have already been pledged under iIH by leading Indian investors.

Singh said that the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative, launched under the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) under the Ministry of Defence, has enabled talent from across the country to come forward.

“Our Services, DPSUs, Coast Guard as well as organisations under the Home-Ministry are giving problem statements to our youth, who are rising to the challenge every time, he mentioned," he added.

The defence minister noted that India is supporting its youth to innovate, thereby empowering them to become job creators and manufacture indigenous defence products and reduce dependence on imports.

He said, “iDEX has helped the development of several home-grown technologies and has provided an important platform to showcase innovations and technological developments. Start-Ups that have developed because of iDEX are also getting orders, which has fostered the Start-Up ecosystem in the country. iDEX has also given professionals the opportunity to understand futuristic technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Augmented reality, and Block-chain."

iDEX has introduced several innovators to the market, leading to direct and indirect employment generation for our skilled, and semi skilled workers, he said, adding in recognition of its impact, the platform was given the PM Award in the Innovation category.

He also mentioned that the Ministry of Defence has established a simplified, fast track procedure for procurement from start-ups and MSMEs due to their employment generation potential.

The defence minister said that iDEX has contributed to Aatmanirbharta in the defence ecosystem and emphasised the government’s commitment to support entrepreneurs through new opportunities and facilitate development of technologies through policy interventions. To this end, the government has introduced various grants to encourage innovators and start-ups, he said.