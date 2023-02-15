‘Design our Destiny’ should be our new mantra: Rajnath Singh
The defence minister said India is supporting its youth to innovate, thereby empowering them to become job creators and manufacture indigenous defence products and reduce dependence on imports
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that India should move forward on the path of ‘Design our Destiny’ and expressed confidence that the country would emerge as a light house for the world in the field of innovation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×