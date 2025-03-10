Amid ongoing controversy over ‘obscene’ garments' at a fashion show held in Gulmarg last week during the holy month of Ramzan, Delhi-based designers Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja on Monday issued an apology, saying they deeply regret any hurt caused due to the show.

The row over fashion show also triggered protests in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The skiwear collection show was held on March 7 to showcased skiwear collection and the outraged was sparked after photos and videos from the show went viral.

The duo apologised through posts on X after facing huge backlash from netizens as well as politicans.

“We deeply regret any hurt caused by our recent presentation in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramadan. Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski & apres-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments,” they said in the statement.

Stating that respect for all cultures and traditions is at their heart, the duo added, "We acknowledge the concerns raised. We sincerely apologise for any unintended discomfort and appreciate the feedback from our community. We remain committed to being more mindful and respectful."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that the show should not have been organised at any time of the year, let alone the month of Ramzan."

Abdullah also clarified that the event was a private party and was organised without government permission.

National Conference spokesperson Ifra Jan said that no permission was taken from the government, no government infrastructure was used, and no government money was spent on it.

Kashmir's chief priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called the fashion show "outrageous".

Deeply troubling, says Mehbooba Mufti PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti said that it was deeply troubling to witness vulgar images from the recent fashion show in Gulmarg.

“The fact that such an event which descended into an indecent spectacle took place during the sacred month of Ramadan is nothing short of shocking. It is deplorable that private hoteliers are allowed to promote such vulgarity through these events, which blatantly contradict our cultural values,” Mufti added.