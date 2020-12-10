Desirous of finding an amicable solution, says govt on farmer protests

New Delhi: A day after farmer unions rejected an offer to make changes to the contentious farm bills, the government on Thursday said it is hopeful of a resolution and urged farmers to call of the agitation and continue ongoing negotiations. Farmer unions said they have already discussed with the government several times and cannot accept anything less than a repeal of the laws.

“We have addressed concerns raised by farmer unions (by way of a formal proposal). We are ready for more talks if there is anything left to consider," said agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

“The government is desirous of finding an amicable solution... the winter has set in, a pandemic is on, so we are appealing to farmer leaders to allow protestors to go back and continue the dialogue with us," said railways and food minister Piyush Goyal.

Responding to the government's plea, farmer leaders said they will intensify their protests and block railway tracks in the next few days. “We are opposed to these laws in principle since they were brought to benefit traders and corporations. Before these protests started, the government did not pay heed to our worries," said Darshan Pal Singh, a farmer leader from Punjab and member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading the agitation.

“We are those people who plant a crop and wait for months for the harvest. We have the patience (to battle this out)," said Balbir Singh Rajewal, another farmer leader from Punjab.

On Wednesday, the centre sent a proposal to farmers which diluted major provisions of the marketing reform laws—addressing concerns relating to taxation, dispute resolution and fears that the laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

Since 27 November, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have occupied highways bordering the national capital of Delhi with their tractor-trolleys, demanding that the government withdraw the bills and make assured purchases at support prices a legal entitlement.

The reform laws passed in the Parliament in September, farmers fear, would weaken state regulated mandis and expose them to market risks.

