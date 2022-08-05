Hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his attack on the Congress party over its protest on Ram Janambhoomi' foundation day, party leader Jairam Ramesh said BJP politicians have "a desperate attempt to divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist". The Congress leader said, "is only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments".

"Home Minister has made a desperate attempt to divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist to today's democratic protests of Congress against price rise, unemployment, and GST. It is only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments. Clearly, the protests have hit home!" Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

On Friday, the Union Home Minister told ANI news agency, "I can't understand why they protested today. Every day when they protest, they used to wear their usual normal dress but today they wore black clothes. Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself PM Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi".

The minister said that the foundation stone of the grand Ram temple at Ayodhya was laid by Prime Minister Modi after a peaceful solution was found to the issue that had been pending for 550 years.

"There was no riot in the country, no violence, the Prime Minister fulfilled the aspiration and faith of crores of people. Congress held a protest today and especially in black clothes and it wanted to give a subtle message that they oppose the foundation stone of Ram Janambhoomi and want to carry forward their policy of appeasement. This policy of appeasement is neither good for the country nor Congress. It is due to the policy of appeasement that Congress is in the state in which it is today," he said.

On the ongoing ED probe in the National Herald case against Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah said that "everyone should cooperate with the law and order system in the country".

"Congress should be responsible and must co-operate as per the law. The matter is going based on complaints that have been filed. As far as ED is concerned, everybody should respect the law and order situation in the country," he said.

On Friday, Congress held a nationwide protest in the Parliament House Complex wearing black clothes as part of the party's stir against the government on price rise and unemployment.

The Delhi Police detained Congress workers while they were on their way to Rashtrapati Bhavan. They were released after six hours.