Desperate attempt by Amit Shah to give malicious twist to protest: Congress2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 10:23 PM IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, 'is only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments'.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, 'is only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments'.
Listen to this article
Hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his attack on the Congress party over its protest on Ram Janambhoomi' foundation day, party leader Jairam Ramesh said BJP politicians have "a desperate attempt to divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist". The Congress leader said, "is only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments".