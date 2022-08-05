Desperate attempt by Amit Shah to give malicious twist to protest: Congress

"There was no riot in the country, no violence, the Prime Minister fulfilled the aspiration and faith of crores of people. Congress held a protest today and especially in black clothes and it wanted to give a subtle message that they oppose the foundation stone of Ram Janambhoomi and want to carry forward their policy of appeasement. This policy of appeasement is neither good for the country nor Congress. It is due to the policy of appeasement that Congress is in the state in which it is today," he said.