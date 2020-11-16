Desperate times birth the new flexi hotel

The Imperial, a 235-room boutique hotel in New Delhi, is exploring renting out real estate. It is one of the worst-hit city hotels since about 90% of its clientele were expatriates. That business has vaporised. The hotel has a standalone business centre. “If I get a request for 3,000 sq. ft of area with exclusive entrance, we will be happy to give away small chunks of space," Vijay Wanchoo, senior executive vice president and general manager at The Imperial, said. “I am also willing to give out some rooms on the floor as office space. We have had very good enquiries but rates are a question mark," he added.