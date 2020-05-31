MUMBAI: Several global vehicle manufacturers continue to bet on India despite acute near-term challenges such as lack of direct relief from the government to revive demand in the sector. The industry expects another tough year with a forecast of 30-40% drop in sales volumes, indicating a long road to recovery to its peak of FY2018 levels.

Despite these headwinds, India continues to be a strategic market that is expected to fuel long-term growth, said senior executives at several global automakers, including Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd, Renault India Pvt Ltd, India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd and Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd.

While being discretionary produc, passenger cars are expected to see delayed recovery and luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz views this economic slowdown as a temporary problem.

“Our mid and long term targets have not changed. We remain positive on the India growth story and are committed to follow improved sustainability via recent steps such as digitization and boost efficiency and profitability," Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India told Mint in a recent interview.

Schwenk said every organization would react to the current circumstances in ways that would secure their interests. Mercedes-Benz had plans to launch its first electric car under EQ brand, which is now delayed.

“It is slightly delayed but it will come. Nothing changes in our overall strategy, that’s very clear. We want to remain a future ready and technology driven company," Schwenk said, adding that his company is responding to the crisis by reviewing its inventory management and adjusting fixed costs.

Hopeful of demand recovery during the festive season, Schwenk said the company has resorted to neither downsizing operations nor its headcount.

In a similar move, the leadership at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has clearly told its employees that no jobs would be cut through the crisis. Instead, the company has asked employees to suggest areas where they think the company can cut costs.

In July 2018, parent Volkswagen Group infused about ₹8,000 crore in India 2.0 project, within which it plans to launch two cars under Volkswagen and Skoda brands each.

Talking to Mint last week, Zac Hollis, director, sales, service and marketing at Skoda Auto said there are no changes in the committed investments for India.

“There are no changes in our long-term plans or the investment and we are doing our best to protect the timeline (of scheduled new car launches). The team of engineers are working to ensure that the development of these cars happen as per our plans," Hollis said.

In fact, Hollis said his key priority is to expand the current dealership network of 80 sales and service touchpoints to 200 across 150 cities by next year to prepare the network for Skoda before the locally made cars are launched.

The carmaker plans to achieve localization of more than 90% under its India 2.0 plan, which will enable it to price its vehicles competitively.

“With India 2.0 project, the business case for all stakeholders including the dealers improves because we will launch 2 new cars in 2021: a midsize SUV and a midsize sedan and then the volumes are expected to grow substantially," he said.

According to Gaurav Vangaal, associate director, light vehicle production forecasting at IHS Markit, most global auto companies do not wish to miss the growth opportunity that India has to offer over the coming decades.

“Global players see promise in the low penetration of approximately 30 cars per 1,000 people in India as per the 2019 data, along with a large pool of aspiring young salaried class. Global auto companies see a huge potential in India’s large consumer base," Vangaal said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated