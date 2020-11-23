Despite COVID challenges, Kumbh Mela will be held in Haridwar: Uttarakhand CM

"The extent of the Kumbh Mela will depend on the status of the COVID-19 at that time. The suggestions of the ABAP and the religious fraternity will also be taken in the decisions, which will be taken according to the prevailing situation. The efforts of the state government will be aimed at ensuring that the devotees do not face any inconvenience," Rawat said, adding the Kumbh Mela works are being reviewed periodically. "Departmental secretaries have been directed to monitor the works under progress consistently. Chief secretary has also been directed to review the situation in 15 days."