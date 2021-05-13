However, the peak case load of about 4 lacs is limited by the daily testing capacity. Due to very high test positivity rate (TPR) of approximately 22%, it is expected that India will see a near plateau for around a week instead of a sharp peak. The model also has suggested that Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are expected to peak soon, while Tamil Nadu may peak in the third week of May. ttarakhand, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Goa, J&K are still in the growth phase and may take a couple of more weeks to peak.