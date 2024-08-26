Despite Fast Track Special Courts, WB has 48,600 rape and POCSO cases pending: Centre

  • Despite allocating Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC), the West Bengal government has got a pendency of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases, the centre government targets the TMC run state authorities for failing to implement crucial safety measures for women and girls.

Somrita Ghosh
Published26 Aug 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi
Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi(ANI)

New Delhi: Despite allocating Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC), the West Bengal government has got a pendency of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases, the centre government targets the TMC run state authorities for failing to implement crucial safety measures for women and girls.

The state's inability to operationalise the Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) allocated to it under a centrally sponsored scheme, despite a significant backlog of cases related to sexual offences, was noted by Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi in a letter written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 25. A copy of the letter has been seen by the Mint. The minister also emphasised the urgency of implementing strict legal frameworks and judicial processes to ensure the safety and security of women and children in West Bengal.

 

"As regards Fast Track Special Courts, it is stated that for expeditious trial and disposal of pending cases pertaining to Rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in a time bound manner, a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (60:40 sharing basis) i.e Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) scheme was launched in October 2019. As of 30.06.2024, 752 FTSCs including 409 exclusive POCSO are functional in 30 states and UTs which have disposed of more than 2,53,000 cases since the inception of the scheme," the letter read

Under the scheme, the state of West Bengal was allocated a total of 123 FTSCs which included 20 exclusive POCSO courts and 103 combined FTSCs dealing with both rape and POCSO act cases. However, none of these courts had been operationalised till mid-June 2023.

"The state of West Bengal communicated its willingness to participate in the scheme vide letter dated 08.06.2023 committing to start 7 FTSCs. Under the revised target, West Bengal has been allocated 17 FTSCs of which only 6 exclusive POCSO courts have been operationalised as of 30.06.2024. In spite of a pendency of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases in WB, the state govt has not taken any steps to start the remaining 11 FTSCs. Action in this regard is pending with the state government," the letter further read.

The Union Cabinet Minister Devi further criticized the West Bengal government for failing to implement key emergency helplines such as the Women Helpline (WHL), Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and Child Helpline.

"Recognising the need for helplines as first responders in the golden hour to a woman or child in distress, Women Helpline (WHL) - 181, emergency response support system (ERSS) - 112, Child helpine - 1098, cyber crime helpline - 1930 have been put in place in the last few years. The WHL and Child helplines have been integrated with ERSS also. But, unfortunately the people of the state of WB cannot utilise this facility as the state govt has not implemented the WHL despite many requests and reminders from GOI," it read.

First Published:26 Aug 2024, 04:57 PM IST
