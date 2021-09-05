NEW DELHI : Afghan nationals who arrived in India before the Taliban captured control over a majority of Afghanistan say they do not want to return despite facing financial hardships here.

Many of them, who came to India days before the fall of Ashraf Ghani's government in Afghanistan are making ends meet by working in local shops and restaurants.

Haroon, a 25-year-old who arrived here just five days before the Taliban takeover, told ANI: "I came to India for studies on August 10, I have my family back in Afghanistan and I am facing a huge financial crisis here and in order to survive and make a living I am working in a restaurant here."

He said the situation in his homeland is very bad as many businesses have been destroyed and monetary support is crumbling

On being asked whether he will return, Haroon hesitantly said, "Till the time Taliban controls Afghanistan, I will not return. If they see my visa from India then I will be in trouble."

Shakib, 27, who was employed with the Afghan Police escaped to India a few months ago, said: "Situation is not right there, six months back it was fine but after that Taliban attacked those who were wearing the uniform. I had no option but to escape the country. I don't have much work here and the rent of the accommodation is also very high but I m still happy with the Indian government."

The Afghan national doesn't want to return to his home country till the time the Taliban is in control.

Narrating his ordeal, Nasib, a 24-year-old who arrived in India on August 13 said that he fled the country after he heard that the Taliban started capturing big provinces like Herat and Kandahar.

Nasib said, "Earlier we had work in Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover, but after they came to power we had no work. I don't have much money I am surviving on whatever money I brought with me. I will not go to Afghanistan till Taliban is there."

Meanwhile, the Taliban, which captured Kabul on August 15, has been delaying the announcement of the government formation in Afghanistan.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.