Despite headwinds, IT sector in India is rising

India ’s technology sector grew 2.3% year-on-year on the back of rapid acceleration in digital transformation and tech adoption, though global output is estimated to have shrunk by 3.2% led by the pandemic, Nasscom said in its Strategic Review 2021 titled ‘New World: The Future is Virtual’.

Despite headwinds in 2020, Indian tech contributed about 8% relative share to the national gross domestic product, with 52% relative share in services exports, and 50% share in total foreign direct investment based on inflows from April to September 2020.

The downturn notwithstanding, the sector continues to be a net hirer with a big focus on digital upskilling, Nasscom said. The industry is expected to add more than 138,000 net new hires in FY21, taking the total employee base to 4.47 million. The digital talent pool is expected to cross 1.17 million, growing at 32% over last year.

As much as 95% of chief executive officers expect hiring in 2021 to cross 2020 figures, according to a Nasscom survey. Further, 67% of CEOs believe the Indian technology industry will grow significantly higher than in 2020.

Investing in digital continues to rise as an imperative for the industry, with organizations building their capabilities and aligning business models to digital practices. Digital contributed 28-30% of the industry’s total revenues.

Domestic digital adoption intensified in 2020. The Indian domestic market, driven by hardware-led demand, continued to show resilience, growing at 3.4% in the year. With an increased focus on innovation, India witnessed more than 115,000 tech patents filed by companies in India in the past five years.

“Digital transformation is the topmost priority for global corporations and in a highly connected world that will remain largely contactless for an extended period, there are shifts in business models, customer experience, operations, and employee experience," said U.B. Pravin Rao, chairman, Nasscom.

Enterprises are rebalancing their technology spends to prioritize digitization. The industry saw an overall shift of 10% in outcome-based pricing. Offshore witnessed more than 4% shift in 2020 and attrition rate dropped by 50% in H2 2020 compared to H1 2020.

The industry witnessed 146 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in 2020, 90% of which were digitally focused.

Cloud adoption in companies rose 80% during H1 FY21 compared with H2 FY20. Further, continental Europe and Asia Pacific emerged as one of the strongest growth geographies in FY21. Banking, financial services and insurance and healthcare were key growth verticals.

“As we look at 2021, while there are positives on the vaccination front and accelerated digitization across verticals, the tech industry in India is well geared to build on these trends and continue its transformation journey in this re-defined techade," said Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom.

The country added more than 1,600 tech startups in 2020, making it the third largest tech startup hub in the world, the highest addition in 3 years, taking the total number of tech startups to 12,500, including 12 new unicorns.

