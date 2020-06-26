Despite hype about billion-dollar deals, China is a minor investor in India

In all, these 69 Chinese companies and VCs have invested in 104 Indian startups. In the overall Indian startup landscape, that’s a small patch. Only 17 of these companies and VCs had more than one company from India (chart 2). According to Tracxn’s India Tech Annual Factsheet 2019, till the end of last year, 6,114 Indian startups had received funding. Unlike trade, investment in India is a small space for China so far.