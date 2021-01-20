Despite improvement, India still in bottom half of EM league table

One bright spot in December was manufacturing activity. For the past five months, India’s manufacturing PMI has stayed above 50, a reading that separates expansions and contractions in activity. Only Brazil (61.5) was above India in the emerging markets league tables on this count. The sales growth in the manufacturing sector was the highest since April, leading to a quick decline in post-production inventories. Despite the growth in factory orders and production, job growth failed to pick up in the sector, the PMI data suggests.