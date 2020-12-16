Despite local push, apps may need more investments to grow

The last six months have been an exciting journey for Chingari co-founder Sumit Ghosh with the short video sharing app gaining in popularity following the government’s decision on 29 June to ban 59 Chinese apps over security concerns. Small Indian startups moved in fast to fill the void following the ban on ByteDance-owned TikTok , which became a rage in India .

“The growth has been tremendous. Before the ban, we had 3.5 million users, now we have 40 million. Before the ban, we grew by 2 million users a month, but a day after a ban, we grew by 8 million, and the following day by another 7 million," he said.

Soon after, 23 applications, including Chingari, won the Atmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge that was launched to promote domestic app makers and make them self-reliant.

Since June, the government has banned 267 Chinese apps in the interest of India’s sovereignty, integrity and security. The ban was announced after border tensions between India and China refused to die down despite negotiations.

However, while many apps gained recognition, most have not yet achieved the popularity enjoyed by their Chinese rivals, such as TikTok or PubG. “It’s just matter of time," said Ghosh. “It took TikTok five years to become what it is. They had enough time to build this kind of product. The app ban has brought a level playing field for us."

Experts said while the Centre’s initiative for a self-reliant India was a welcome move in the technology space, it should not be at conflict with a level playing field that spurs innovation or the policy stability that will draw more investments to India.

Technology and policy consultant Prasanto K. Roy said creating a walled garden by banning foreign apps is not the best way to scale up Indian apps and help them go global. Apps require investments to scale, and investors need the confidence of a consistent and predictable policy environment. India cannot build mega apps or startups through protectionism, Roy added.

Gaurav Shrishrimal, co-founder, Kaagaz Scanner, the homegrown rival of the popular CamScanner app, said the government’s app innovation challenge helped it gain legitimacy, but a lot more can be done for higher adoption of domestic apps.

