Despite misadventures, BJP continues to enjoy widespread popularity

According to this survey, a bigger proportion of respondents (25%) considered the government’s handling of the pandemic to have been a failure compared to those who considered it to be a success (7%). Nonetheless, overall approval ratings remain high, especially for the Prime Minister. 78% respondents rate his performance as either ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’. Just 44% respondents felt that the Congress’ performance as an opposition party was ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’. Just 25% felt Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the government’s handling of the pandemic ‘made sense’. 61% felt he was leveling baseless allegations or doing it just for publicity.