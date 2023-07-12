Despite monsoon fury in north India, 12 Indian states suffer rainfall deficiency. Details here2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 09:44 AM IST
12 Indian states face rainfall deficiency in July, with southern and northeastern states among those affected. Telangana and Karnataka report significantly lower rainfall, leading to delays in crop sowing and water scarcity. Kerala, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha also experience rain deficits
Despite the monsoon fury in several north Indian states, 12 Indian states are suffering from rainfall deficiency in July. The western disturbance along with the monsoon season has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Delhi-NCR in the past one week, leading to massive property damage and loss of lives. On the other hand, southern states such as Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Bihar and northeastern states such as Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, etc are still facing a rain-deficient monsoon season, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
