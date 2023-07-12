Despite the monsoon fury in several north Indian states, 12 Indian states are suffering from rainfall deficiency in July. The western disturbance along with the monsoon season has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh , Uttarakhand, Punjab and Delhi-NCR in the past one week, leading to massive property damage and loss of lives. On the other hand, southern states such as Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Bihar and northeastern states such as Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, etc are still facing a rain-deficient monsoon season, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.

According to the data from the India Meteorological Department, since the beginning of the monsoon season on 1 June, all southern states excluding Tamil Nadu have received lower-than-expected rainfall this year. Heavy downpour in the south in the first week of July was restricted to Kerala and Karnataka's coastal region while the mainland remained dry. The rain deficiency is so extreme that the sowing of crops in Telangana, Andhra, Karnataka, and parts of Kerala has been delayed.

Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS) stated that cumulative rainfall in the state from 1 June to 11 July was recorded at only 150.4 mm as against the normal rainfall of 197.5mm.

Last year, Telangana reported 395.6mm of rainfall.

Karnataka's major dams such as the Krishnarajasagar (KRS) dam, the vital water source for Bengaluru and supplier of Cauvery water for drinking purposes, are almost running dry. The water level of the dam is below 30 feet as compared to a maximum of 124.8 feet. The Tungabhadra dam, which caters to the Hyderabad and Karnataka regions, is currently holding only 4.1TMC of water, a significant decrease from last year’s 43.9TMC.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell informed that Cauvery and the Tungabhadra in Karnataka have received less than one-third of normal rainfall during the first 35 days of the monsoon season.

Kerala is another south Indian state that has witnessed inadequate rainfall this year. Except for parts of northern Kerala, most other regions have received very less rainfall. Kerala is a 31% rain deficit this year while Andhra Pradesh is a 19% deficit. Among the list of rain deficit states are the astern states of Bihar (-33%), Jharkhand (-43%), and Odisha (-26%). Besides, all northeastern states except Assam are rain deficient though the average rainfall these states have received is higher than the average for the country. For instance, Arunachal Pradesh has received 484mm of rain this monsoon season, which is 28% less than normal.