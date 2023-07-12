Kerala is another south Indian state that has witnessed inadequate rainfall this year. Except for parts of northern Kerala, most other regions have received very less rainfall. Kerala is a 31% rain deficit this year while Andhra Pradesh is a 19% deficit. Among the list of rain deficit states are the astern states of Bihar (-33%), Jharkhand (-43%), and Odisha (-26%). Besides, all northeastern states except Assam are rain deficient though the average rainfall these states have received is higher than the average for the country. For instance, Arunachal Pradesh has received 484mm of rain this monsoon season, which is 28% less than normal.