'Despite no witness crew acted...', Air India responds to peeing incident3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:07 PM IST
The crew took the incident at 'face value' despite absence of any witness and helped the complainant, said the airline in its statement.
Days after being fined by the aviation regulator over its handling of the 26 November 2022 peeing incident Air India has issued a statement claiming its crew did nothing wrong when the incident came to light. The airline backed the judgment calls taken by the crew who chose to record it as (non-reportable) incident rather than (reportable) case of unruliness after the two sides reached a resolution. It also sided with the accused's claim that there was no ‘proof’ to claims made by the witness despite that crew helped her out.
