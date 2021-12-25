Even as Omicron cases are rising at a fast pace in India, people have no plans to stall their winter season and holiday plans, with 58 per cent Indians planning to travel in the next three months, a survey conducted by Localcircles has revealed.

Of this, 18 per cent of citizens say they have plans and have booked tickets and stay, the survey said, adding that 15 per cent have plans but have not booked tickets and stay yet.

Around 22 per cent have plans but have not booked tickets and stay yet, and will only decide close to the travel date, it said.

Around 32 per cent of citizens also said that they have “no plans to travel during these 3 months", and 10 per cent were undecided.

On an aggregate basis, 58 per cent of citizens are planning to travel during December to March though only 18 per cent have made their bookings.

The survey received 9,890 responses, and the travel modes of transportation includes air, rail and road.

Travel amid Omicron threat

Before the second Covid-19 wave in India in March, LocalCircles had conducted a similar survey, which had revealed that only 50 per cent of citizens planned to travel.

Nine months post that – after the 2nd Covid-19 wave, decline in daily caseloads and vaccination drive – 58 per cent people plan to travel despite the imminent threat of Omicron, the survey reveals.

Of those who plan to travel, most people will likely visit family or friends and undertake other miscellaneous or non-holiday destination travel.

On the kinds of personal travel, 11 per cent said “holiday destination", 29 per cent said “visit to family and friends", and 29 per cent said they are planning “other travel", indicating that most are likely to visit family or friends and undertake other miscellaneous travel. The survey received over 19,500 responses from citizens residing in 320 districts of India. 66 per cent of respondents were men while 34 per cent were women.

Covid-19 tally rising

The government last week had recommended limiting all non-essential travel till the time the risk of Omicron greatly reduces. It also asked states to impose night curfew and strictly regulate large gatherings.

The move came after the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that increased social mixing over the holiday period in many countries would lead to a spike in cases, overwhelm health systems and result in more deaths.

India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally 415. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases in the country (108), followed by Delhi (79).

India's Covid-19 caseload jumped to 3,47,79,815, with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 4,79,520 with 387 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

