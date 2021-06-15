MUMBAI: Overall job postings saw an increase of 4% year-on-year in May, despite the second wave of covid-19, according to the Monster Employment Index, the job analysis report by Monster.com, a Quess Company.

May showed a growth of 1% in job postings compared with April, according to the report.

"While April 2021 witnessed a dip in job postings given the onset of the second wave of the pandemic, May 2021 showed green shoots of recovery. IT - hardware and software hiring witnessed a year-on-year growth of 67% in Bangalore and 49% in Hyderabad," said the report.

Among the functions, Software, Hardware, Telecom indicate growth across all the key cities such as Bangalore (79%), Hyderabad (62%), and Chennai (50%). Overall recruitment activities showed a phenomenal uptrend in most of the cities year-on-year.

Monster.com CEO Sekhar Garisa said, "It is promising to see an improvement in hiring despite the impact of the second wave of the pandemic. Industries and functions have now learned to adapt to the current situation and hence the disruption is lesser in the hiring plans. Some industries have significant tailwinds due to the new normal and are flourishing in the new, dynamic environment."

A year-on-year comparison shows hiring in 56% of the industries fared better as compared to the same time last year. The report said that companies and employers are now better equipped to face the pandemic, despite the effect of the second wave.

IT - hardware, software (29%), logistic, courier/ freight/ transportation (25%) and telecom/ISP (23%) industries indicated the highest growth in job postings.

However, job postings in the travel and tourism sector showed a year-on-year decline with a 49% decline in May 2021. Education (-31%) and engineering, cement, construction, iron/ steel (-20%) industries also witnessed a decline in hiring activities, year-on-year.

Similar to the last month's trend regarding experience level-based hiring, month-on-month (May 2021 versus April 2021) growth in job postings was witnessed across most job levels, except for entry-level jobs that saw a dip in demand by -2%.

Top management professionals (20%), mid-senior professionals (1%), and intermediate roles (1%) witnessed positive month-on-month growth. Hiring demand for senior management professionals (0%) remains neutral.

The Monster Employment Index is a broad analysis of online job posting activity conducted by Monster India. However, the Monster Employment Index does not rely on job postings on the Monster database alone but is based on the real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities culled from a large, representative selection of online career outlets, the company said.

