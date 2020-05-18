Despite spike in coronavirus cases in India, recovery rate improves

Despite a spike in daily coronavirus cases, the number of recoveries in 24 hours remained higher than the rise in active cases. The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 96,169 today, a record jump of 5,242 cases in the last 24 hours. Recoveries rose to 36,824, showing a one-day jump of 2,715. On the other hand, active cases count stood at 56,316, a rise of 2,370 in past 24 hours.

The recovery rate has increased to 38.29%, from Sunday's 37.50%.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,029, after 157 casualties were reported in 24 hours. According to the ministry's website, more than 70% of the deaths are due to comorbidities.

Of the 157 deaths deaths reported since Sunday morning, 63 were in Maharashtra, 34 in Gujarat, 31 in Delhi, six in West Bengal, five each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, four in Tamil Nadu, three in Punjab and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Odisha.

Of the 3,029 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,198 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 659 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 248, West Bengal at 238, Delhi at 160, Rajasthan at 131, Uttar Pradesh at 104, Tamil Nadu at 78 and Andhra Pradesh at 50.

Across the world, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 47 lakh while death toll has gone up to 3.15 lakh. The US remains the worst affeted country with about 14.86 cases. (With Agency Inputs)