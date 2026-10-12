Despite Supreme Court order, Delhi Metro shuts operations: Check full list of affected stations

Entry and exit at six Delhi Metro stations will remain closed on Monday, 12 October. The restrictions will apply from 6 AM to 4 PM, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. DMRC announced the closures on Monday, citing security reasons amid plans for further protests.

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The affected stations are Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road and Central Secretariat. Also affected are Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk.

Passengers can still change trains at these stations as interchange facilities will remain available. Security agencies will review the situation, and DMRC will share updates accordingly.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which Delhi Metro stations had entry and exit closed on October 12? ⌵ Entry and exit were closed at Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk. 2 What time were the six Delhi Metro stations closed on October 12? ⌵ The entry and exit closures were scheduled from 6 AM to 4 PM on Monday, October 12. 3 Could passengers change trains at the closed Delhi Metro stations? ⌵ Yes. Interchange facilities remained available at all six stations, even though passengers could not enter or exit there. 4 Why were entry and exit closed at six Delhi Metro stations? ⌵ DMRC cited security reasons amid planned protests. Security agencies were to review the situation, with updates to be shared as needed. 5 What did the Supreme Court direct about Delhi Metro services during the protests? ⌵ The Court said metro and railway services should operate normally, while allowing reasonable restrictions when needed for public order. It said security measures should not completely stop public transport.

The announcement followed a Supreme Court order on Sunday, 11 October, concerning transport and protests. The court directed metro and railway services to operate normally, subject to lawful restrictions. According to the apex court, security measures cannot completely stop public transport and trouble millions of residents.

The court also directed authorities to allow people’s movement and keep internet services uninterrupted. These directions remain subject to the law.

According to SC, peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained without following the procedure established by law. Its directions particularly covered assemblies outside areas where prohibitory orders were in force.

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Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued the directions after an urgent hearing. The petitions alleged mass detentions, movement restrictions, internet suspensions and failure to follow earlier orders. The court allowed transport restrictions when required for public order within the stated constitutional framework.

Protests against Gyanesh Kumar Monday’s closures come amid planned protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Opposition has called for a march from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court.

Protesters have alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls. The Cockroach Janta Party, led by Abhijeet Dipke, earlier planned a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi witnessed heightened security and detentions over two consecutive days during the weekend. Police barricaded roads leading to Jantar Mantar and deployed personnel at important crossings. Security arrangements are expected to remain tight across Lutyens’ Delhi on Monday.

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Delhi Metro services operated on Sunday, following widespread station closures on Saturday, when DMRC closed 45 stations. Earlier, 57 stations were ordered shut in view of the protests. The Supreme Court directed the Centre and Delhi Police to lift blanket transport restrictions.

Road travel could also face difficulties alongside Monday’s station restrictions. Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory late Sunday about possible disruptions across central Delhi.

Diversions and restrictions may begin from 6 AM, depending on conditions. Thirty traffic points were identified, including Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk and Sansad Marg. Other affected stretches may include Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road and Tolstoy Marg.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.