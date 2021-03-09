Despite UDAY bailout, debt of state-run discoms to touch Rs6 trillion in FY22

“Such high level of liabilities (debt plus dues to generation companies) is unsustainable for discoms and, in turn, for the growth of the power sector as such," Sabyasachi Majumdar, group head and senior vice president-corporate ratings, Icra, said. “The implementation of reforms in the distribution segment is essential, which could either be through privatization or through delicensing as proposed by the government of India. Further, delicensing would require suitable amendments to the Electricity Act as well as requisite policy and regulatory clarity with regard to the division of wires and supply business and tariff determination process for the incumbent and new licensees."