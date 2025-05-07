'Destroy Pakistan completely': Pahalgam terror attack survivor, who lost husband and son, reacts to Operation Sindoor

With the Indian armed forces struck down 9 terror outfit camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on early Wednesday, a woman from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, who lost her husband and a son in the Pahalgam terror attack, hailed the move, reported PTI.

She even requested the government to continue action against Pakistan till it is wiped out.

While another Surat based woman, whose husband was also killed in the Pahalgam terror attack expressed happiness over the action and said she had complete faith in the government.

Speaking to media persons in Bhavnagar, Kajalben Parmar said, as quoted by PTI, "I am very proud of the air strike carried out on Pakistan. I salute the armed forces and hail Bharat Mata. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and very happy for the strike. Keep carrying out such attacks and wipe out Pakistan, this is my prayer to Modi saheb."

On 22 April, her husband Yatish Parmar and their son Smit were among the 26 persons killed in Pahalgam by terrorists. The father-son duo was among three persons from Gujarat who lost their lives in the April 22 attack.

"My son was in Class 12. He used to tell me frequently that he wanted to join the Indian Army and fight for the country. But before that, we went to Kashmir to attend Morari Bapu's 'Ram Katha' and visit Pahalgam, where they (terrorists) killed my son and husband. I want to see Pakistan annihilated," she added.

Also read more on Operation Sindoor here. Parmar's elder son Abhishek was happy for the action against Pakistan which came on the 15th day of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. "PM Modi took action against Pakistan on the 15th day. I lost my father and my brother, who wanted to join the army. Now that Modi has given them a reply, I am happy about that," he said.

Wife of late Shailesh Kalathiya, Shitalben Kalathiya, too said she was "very satisfied" with India's action against Pakistan. "I am very happy with whatever the Modi government has done to bring to justice the people who came forward and shot my husband and others in the name of Hindus and Muslims. We have full faith in the government, and whatever it has done till now is proper. We have full faith that it will do whatever is right in the future as well," she said.

She added that the terrorists killed the only earning member of the family and their daughter is not able to believe what happened to her father in front of her eyes. "We were devastated. We appeal to the Gujarat government to do whatever it can for the future and education of our children. I am very happy for the action against Pakistan," she said.

What happened on 22 April? Earlier on 22 April, armed terrorists killed 27 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam as they targeted Hindu tourists only. The terrorists entered the tourist spot in Baisaran Valley, and killed the people after asking their name and religion. This is considered to be the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

India's response: After 14 days of waiting, cancelling the Indus Water Treaty and several other diplomatic measures, India struck 9 terror outfit camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

The attacks were well co-ordinated and no Pakistani army camps were targeted or hit, nor were any common people hurt.

The details of the attacks were shared at a press conference by India's Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday morning.